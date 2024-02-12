Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command [Image 8 of 10]

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240215-N-WM182-1119 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, gives remarks during a U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command ceremony at the Fleet Theater onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Feb. 15.U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 01:29
    Photo ID: 8240904
    VIRIN: 240215-N-WM182-1119
    Resolution: 4728x3152
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command

