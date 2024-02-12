Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command

240215-N-WM182-1119 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, gives remarks during a U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command ceremony at the Fleet Theater onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Feb. 15.U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

