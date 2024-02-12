240215-N-SF508-1358 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) — Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, Commander in Chief, Self-Defense Fleet (SDF) speaks during the Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 15. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki

