    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command [Image 3 of 10]

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Oki  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240215-N-SF508-1358 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) — Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, Commander in Chief, Self-Defense Fleet (SDF) speaks during the Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 15. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 01:29
    Photo ID: 8240898
    VIRIN: 240215-N-SF508-1358
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command

