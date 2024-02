(left to right) Matthew Sargent, the debris team mission manager; Awar Said, debris team mission specialist; and Martin Reed, quality assurance specialist, survey the debris removal on the 100th property in Lahaina, Hawai’i, Feb. 13, 2024.



USACE and its contractors wrapped up debris removal on the 100th Lahaina, Hawai‘i, property ahead of the 30-day mark. Phase 2 debris removal was wrapped up in Kula, Hawai‘i, Jan. 19, 2024, where we cleared ash and debris from 25 properties.



USACE began Phase 2 debris removal in Lahaina, Jan. 16, 2024, with the goal to clean 100 properties in the first 30 days.



USACE continues to work closely with our local, state and federal partners to help the people of Maui recover and start the rebuilding process following the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

(USACE photo by John Daves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 19:54 Photo ID: 8240583 VIRIN: 240213-A-DO115-1026 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.47 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE clears 100th property in Lahaina, Hawai‘i [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.