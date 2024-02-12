Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE clears 100th property in Lahaina, Hawai‘i [Image 1 of 5]

    USACE clears 100th property in Lahaina, Hawai‘i

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by John Daves 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    USACE and its contractors wrap up debris removal on the 100th Lahaina, Hawai‘i, property Feb. 13, 2024, ahead of the 30-day mark. Phase 2 debris removal was wrapped up in Kula, Hawai‘i, Jan. 19, 2024, where we cleared ash and debris from 25 properties.

    USACE began Phase 2 debris removal in Lahaina, Jan. 16, 2024, with the goal to clean 100 properties in the first 30 days.

    USACE continues to work closely with our local, state and federal partners to help the people of Maui recover and start the rebuilding process following the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.
    (USACE photo by John Daves)

