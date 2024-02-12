USACE clears 100th property in Lahaina, Hawai‘i

The property owner looks at the debris removal on the 100th property in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 13, 2024.



USACE and its contractors wrapped up debris removal on the 100th Lahaina, Hawai‘i, property ahead of the 30-day mark. Phase 2 debris removal was wrapped up in Kula, Hawai‘i, Jan. 19, 2024, where we cleared ash and debris from 25 properties.



USACE began Phase 2 debris removal in Lahaina, Jan. 16, 2024, with the goal to clean 100 properties in the first 30 days.



USACE continues to work closely with our local, state and federal partners to help the people of Maui recover and start the rebuilding process following the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

(USACE photo by John Daves)

