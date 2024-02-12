USS California returns from deployment

240214-N-GR655-1283 GROTON, Conn. (February 14, 2023) – Lt. Parker Nelson, an officer attached to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California (SSN 781), embraces his wife during a homecoming event in Groton, Conn., Feb. 14. California and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

