    USS California returns from deployment [Image 3 of 8]

    USS California returns from deployment

    GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten      

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    240214-N-GR655-1281 GROTON, Conn. (February 14, 2023) – Petty Officer 2nd Class Fabian Sanchez, a culinary specialist attached to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California (SSN 781), embraces his family during a homecoming event in Groton, Conn., Feb. 14. California and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8240449
    VIRIN: 240214-N-GR655-1281
    Resolution: 2555x3411
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, US
    USS California returns from deployment

    Groton
    submarine
    New London
    USS California
    SRS 32

