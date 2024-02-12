Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019

From right, retired U.S Army Brig. Gen. Greg Bowen; Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen May, 319th Medical Group Senior Enlisted Leader and U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Steel, 319th Operations Group commander taste and judge soup dishes during the Soup Supper at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov 7, 2023. This event intended to provide Airmen and their families a place to gather, converse and strengthen social resilience during the challenging winter months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)

