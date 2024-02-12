Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019 [Image 1 of 6]

    Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2014

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    - Airmen and their families share and judge handmade soup dishes during the Soup Supper at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov 7, 2023. This was the first Soup Supper held since COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols halted the annual event in 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)

    VIRIN: 140104-F-SQ068-1003
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Anthony Nunez-Pellicer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grand Forks AFB
    Soup Supper

