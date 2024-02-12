Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019 [Image 2 of 6]

    Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2014

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Steel, 319th Operations Group commander; Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen May, 319th Medical Group Senior Enlisted Leader; and retired U.S Army Brig. Gen. Greg Bowen taste and judge soup dishes during the Soup Supper at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov 7, 2023. The judges graded the 18 entries on taste, presentation, smell and sides. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2014
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 17:01
    Photo ID: 8240402
    VIRIN: 140104-F-SQ068-1004
    Resolution: 1920x1281
    Size: 619.7 KB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Anthony Nunez-Pellicer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019
    Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019
    Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019
    Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019
    Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019
    Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks
    Soup Supper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT