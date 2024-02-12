Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Steel, 319th Operations Group commander; Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen May, 319th Medical Group Senior Enlisted Leader; and retired U.S Army Brig. Gen. Greg Bowen taste and judge soup dishes during the Soup Supper at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov 7, 2023. The judges graded the 18 entries on taste, presentation, smell and sides. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)

