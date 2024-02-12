U.S. Army Soldiers from the 40th Army Band, Vermont National Guard, visit the Austrain Presidential home, Vienna, Austria, January 18, 2024. The 40th Army Band was humbled to be the guest of honor at the 2024 Ball der Offiziere. The relationship between Austria and Vermont goes back decades, we are pleased to come and further solidify it as an official partnership. We look forward to many more years of building on an already successful partnership. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:21 Photo ID: 8240307 VIRIN: 240118-Z-WG583-8737 Resolution: 1440x1080 Size: 288.27 KB Location: VIENNA, AT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 40th Army Band Visit Austrian President [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.