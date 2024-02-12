Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40th Army Band Play For Ambassador

    40th Army Band Play For Ambassador

    VIENNA, AUSTRIA

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 40th Army Band, Vermont National Guard, play music at the Ambassador's dinner, Vienna, Austria, January 18, 2024. The 40th Army Band was humbled to be the guest of honor at the 2024 Ball der Offiziere. The relationship between Austria and Vermont goes back decades, we are pleased to come and further solidify it as an official partnership. We look forward to many more years of building on an already successful partnership. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

    This work, 40th Army Band Play For Ambassador [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

