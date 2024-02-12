U.S. Army Soldiers from the 40th Army Band, The Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Vermont National Guard, and Victoria Kennedy American Ambassador to Austria, pose at the Ambassador's dinner, Vienna, Austria, January 18, 2024. The 40th Army Band was humbled to be the guest of honor at the 2024 Ball der Offiziere. The relationship between Austria and Vermont goes back decades, we are pleased to come and further solidify it as an official partnership. We look forward to many more years of building on an already successful partnership. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo Sgt. Denis Nunez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:22 Photo ID: 8240298 VIRIN: 240118-Z-WG583-6359 Resolution: 1440x1080 Size: 129.35 KB Location: VIENNA, AT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 40th Army Band Play For Ambassador [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.