    U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper lands at Shaw for the first time ever

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March Air Reserve Base, Calif., taxis after landing for the first time at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024. The aircraft was remotely piloted by members of the 25th Attack Group who operate out of Shaw AFB daily, providing 24-hour air support to missions worldwide across four Combatant Commands. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    Shaw AFB
    March ARB
    MQ-9 Reaper
    RPA
    20th FW
    25th Attack Group

