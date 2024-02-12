Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper lands at Shaw for the first time ever [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper lands at Shaw for the first time ever

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March Air Reserve Base, Calif., piloted by members of the 25th Attack Group assigned to Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), S.C., lands at Shaw AFB, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024. This operation demonstrated innovative maintenance advancements and showcased the 25th Attack Group’s Satellite Launch and Recovery capabilities while successfully landing for the first time at Shaw AFB. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:10
    U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper lands at Shaw for the first time ever
    U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper lands at Shaw for the first time ever

    Shaw AFB
    March ARB
    MQ-9 Reaper
    RPA
    20th FW
    25th Attack Group

