A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March Air Reserve Base, Calif., piloted by members of the 25th Attack Group assigned to Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), S.C., lands at Shaw AFB, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024. This operation demonstrated innovative maintenance advancements and showcased the 25th Attack Group’s Satellite Launch and Recovery capabilities while successfully landing for the first time at Shaw AFB. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 15:10 Photo ID: 8240272 VIRIN: 240214-F-QY889-1007 Resolution: 2002x1335 Size: 762.17 KB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper lands at Shaw for the first time ever [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.