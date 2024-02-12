A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March Air Reserve Base, Calif., piloted by members of the 25th Attack Group assigned to Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), S.C., lands at Shaw AFB, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024. This operation demonstrated innovative maintenance advancements and showcased the 25th Attack Group’s Satellite Launch and Recovery capabilities while successfully landing for the first time at Shaw AFB. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 15:10
|Photo ID:
|8240272
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-QY889-1007
|Resolution:
|2002x1335
|Size:
|762.17 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper lands at Shaw for the first time ever [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT