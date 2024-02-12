240208-N-ML799-1096 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 08, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Shaquille Lewis, from Kingsland, Georgia, demonstrates the use of a bag valve mask while conducting CPR training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 08. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

