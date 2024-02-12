240208-N-ML799-1029 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 08, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Shaquille Lewis, from Kingsland, Georgia, demonstrates CPR while conducting training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 08. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.0747
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 11:45
|Photo ID:
|8239932
|VIRIN:
|240208-N-ML799-1029
|Resolution:
|3031x4547
|Size:
|762.01 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CPR training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
