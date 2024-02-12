Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPR training

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.1454

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240208-N-ML799-1069 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 08, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Shaquille Lewis, from Kingsland, Georgia, explains the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) for CPR while conducting training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 08. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 02.14.1454
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 11:45
    VIRIN: 240208-N-ML799-1069
    Location: CA, US
    This work, CPR training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

