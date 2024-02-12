240208-N-ML799-1069 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 08, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Shaquille Lewis, from Kingsland, Georgia, explains the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) for CPR while conducting training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 08. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.1454 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 11:45 Photo ID: 8239934 VIRIN: 240208-N-ML799-1069 Resolution: 3393x5089 Size: 853.76 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CPR training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.