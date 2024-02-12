Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Combat Information Center [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Dewey Combat Information Center

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240213-N-KW492-1026 (Feb. 13, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Chase Clark, from New York, operates a radar console in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 13. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 07:26
    Photo ID: 8239546
    VIRIN: 240213-N-KW492-1026
    Resolution: 4243x3633
    Size: 935.53 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Combat Information Center [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Dewey (DDG 105)

