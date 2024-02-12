240213-N-KW492-1018 (Feb. 13, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA
Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Chase Clark, from New York, operates a radar console in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 13. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 07:26
|Photo ID:
|8239545
|VIRIN:
|240213-N-KW492-1018
|Resolution:
|4318x3291
|Size:
|897.21 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey Combat Information Center [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
