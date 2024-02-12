USS Dewey Combat Information Center

240213-N-KW492-1010 (Feb. 13, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

Lt. j.g. Reese Arehart, from Winston Salem, North Carolina, manages information and communication systems as the combat information center watch officer in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 13. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

