    Recon Company, CLB-15 Exercise Casualty Care Under Fire [Image 6 of 6]

    Recon Company, CLB-15 Exercise Casualty Care Under Fire

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, scan for targets with an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during a live-fire aerial sniper range in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 10, 2024. The amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 00:55
    Photo ID: 8239336
    VIRIN: 240210-M-PO838-1130
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recon Company, CLB-15 Exercise Casualty Care Under Fire [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Recon
    15th MEU
    TCCC
    En Route Care
    Reconnaissance Sniper

