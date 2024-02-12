Recon Company, CLB-15 Exercise Casualty Care Under Fire

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mogen Haggerty, a CH-53E Super Stallion crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, monitors the flight deck before takeoff from the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 10, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN