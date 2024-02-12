Recon Company, CLB-15 Exercise Casualty Care Under Fire

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Billy Roberts assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, treats a simulated casualty aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during enroute care team training while flying above the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 10, 2024. The amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

VIRIN: 240210-M-PO838-1037