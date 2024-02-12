Staff Sgt. Fabiana Kirtley becomes the Alaska Army National Guard’s first Chemical Warrant Officer

Newly promoted Alaska Army National Guard Warrant Officer Fabiana Kirtley, right, survey team chief with the 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team, hugs Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tracy Dooley, command chief warrant officer for the Alaska National Guard, during a ceremony at Camp Denali on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2024. With her promotion, Kirtley, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Grottaglie, Italy, became the Alaska National Guard’s first Chemical Warrant Officer. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US