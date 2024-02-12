Staff Sgt. Fabiana Kirtley becomes the Alaska Army National Guard’s first Chemical Warrant Officer

Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Fabiana Kirtley, survey team chief with the 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team, is promoted to the rank of Warrant Officer during a ceremony at Camp Denali on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2024. With her promotion, Kirtley, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Grottaglie, Italy, became the Alaska National Guard’s first Chemical Warrant Officer. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
