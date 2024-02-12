Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Fabiana Kirtley, survey team chief with the 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team, is promoted to the rank of Warrant Officer during a ceremony at Camp Denali on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2024. With her promotion, Kirtley, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Grottaglie, Italy, became the Alaska National Guard’s first Chemical Warrant Officer. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Fabiana Kirtley becomes the Alaska Army National Guard’s first Chemical Warrant Officer [Image 3 of 3], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska National Guard

