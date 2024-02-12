Alaska Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tracy Dooley, left, command chief warrant officer for the Alaska National Guard, administers the oath of office to newly promoted Warrant Officer Fabiana Kirtley, survey team chief with the 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team, during a ceremony at Camp Denali on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2024. With her promotion, Kirtley, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Grottaglie, Italy, became the Alaska National Guard’s first Chemical Warrant Officer. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 21:51 Photo ID: 8239253 VIRIN: 240213-Z-HY271-1005 Resolution: 6297x4198 Size: 847.87 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: GROTTAGLIE, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff Sgt. Fabiana Kirtley becomes the Alaska Army National Guard’s first Chemical Warrant Officer [Image 3 of 3], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.