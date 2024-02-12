Soldiers and civilians assigned to the U.S. Army South view displays during the Black History Month observance on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024. This Black History Month observance was available to all Soldiers and Civilians to reflect on the achievements of many influential Black Americans.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 19:00 Photo ID: 8239038 VIRIN: 240213-A-JY808-9448 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.99 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army South Black History Month Observance [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Carlie Stonebraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.