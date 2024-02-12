Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army South Black History Month Observance [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Army South Black History Month Observance

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker 

    U.S. Army South

    Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army South view displays during the Black History Month observance on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024. This Black History Month observance was available to all Soldiers and Civilians to reflect on the achievements of many influential Black Americans.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker)

    This work, U.S. Army South Black History Month Observance [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Carlie Stonebraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

