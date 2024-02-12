U.S. Army South Black History Month Observance

U.S. Army Soldiers and Civilians attended the Black History Month observance at the Blesse Auditorium on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024. This Black History Month observance was available to all Soldiers and Civilians to reflect on the achievements of many influential Black Americans.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker)



