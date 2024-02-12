FALLON, Nevada (Feb. 13, 2024) Aircraft assigned to Fighter Squadron Composite 13 (VFC-13) conduct a flyover during a change of command ceremony for (VFC-13) at Naval Air Station Fallon, Feb. 9, 2024. Home to the Fighting Saints of Fighter Squadron Composite 13 (VFC-13) and the Naval Aviation Warfare Development Command (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Ryan J. Batchelder)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8238723
|VIRIN:
|240209-N-FR705-1129
|Resolution:
|4284x2856
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VFC-13 Holds Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Gavin Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT