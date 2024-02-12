Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VFC-13 Holds Change of Command [Image 7 of 7]

    VFC-13 Holds Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Gavin Graham 

    Naval Air Station Fallon

    FALLON, Nevada (Feb. 13, 2024) Aircraft assigned to Fighter Squadron Composite 13 (VFC-13) conduct a flyover during a change of command ceremony for (VFC-13) at Naval Air Station Fallon, Feb. 9, 2024. Home to the Fighting Saints of Fighter Squadron Composite 13 (VFC-13) and the Naval Aviation Warfare Development Command (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Ryan J. Batchelder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 16:05
    Photo ID: 8238723
    VIRIN: 240209-N-FR705-1129
    Resolution: 4284x2856
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFC-13 Holds Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Gavin Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VFC-13 Holds Change of Command
    VFC-13 Holds Change of Command
    VFC-13 Holds Change of Command
    VFC-13 Holds Change of Command
    VFC-13 Holds Change of Command
    VFC-13 Holds Change of Command
    VFC-13 Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS Fallon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT