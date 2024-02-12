Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFC-13 Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 7]

    VFC-13 Holds Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Batchelder 

    Naval Air Station Fallon

    FALLON, Nevada (Feb. 13, 2024) Cmdr. Ausitn Coovert, outgoing commanding officer, delivers remarks during a change of command for Fighter Squadron Composite 13 (VFC-13) at Naval Air Station Fallon, Feb. 9, 2024. Home to the Fighting Saints of Fighter Squadron Composite 13 (VFC-13) and the Naval Aviation Warfare Development Command (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Ryan J. Batchelder)

