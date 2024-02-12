FALLON, Nevada (Feb. 13, 2024) Cmdr. Ausitn Coovert, outgoing commanding officer, delivers remarks during a change of command for Fighter Squadron Composite 13 (VFC-13) at Naval Air Station Fallon, Feb. 9, 2024. Home to the Fighting Saints of Fighter Squadron Composite 13 (VFC-13) and the Naval Aviation Warfare Development Command (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Ryan J. Batchelder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 16:05 Photo ID: 8238721 VIRIN: 240209-N-EH218-1101 Resolution: 4663x3108 Size: 1.23 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VFC-13 Holds Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryan Batchelder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.