FALLON, Nevada (Feb. 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. Geoffrey Hughes, Commander, Tactical Support Wing, delivers remarks during a change of command for Fighter Squadron Composite 13 (VFC-13) at Naval Air Station Fallon, Feb. 9, 2024. Home to the Fighting Saints of Fighter Squadron Composite 13 (VFC-13) and the Naval Aviation Warfare Development Command (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Ryan J. Batchelder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 16:05 Photo ID: 8238722 VIRIN: 240209-N-FR705-1150 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 733.89 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VFC-13 Holds Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Gavin Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.