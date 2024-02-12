Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Conducts Annual Installation Status Report Centralized Training [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Reserve Conducts Annual Installation Status Report Centralized Training

    PINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Personnel from the U.S. Army Reserve, Deputy Chief of Staff G-9, Installations, and the Army National Guard attend a breakout session at the Fiscal Year 2024 Installation Status Report (ISR) Centralized Training from 9-11 January at C.W. Bill Young Armed Forces Reserve Center in Pinellas Park, FL. Hosted by the Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate (ARIMD), participants reviewed policy, responsibilities, and guidance, and were provided the necessary tools to effectively utilize all four components of the ISR program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 15:01
    Photo ID: 8238603
    VIRIN: 230109-A-KG026-1015
    Resolution: 1080x810
    Size: 123.5 KB
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Conducts Annual Installation Status Report Centralized Training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Conducts Annual Installation Status Report Centralized Training
    Army Reserve Conducts Annual Installation Status Report Centralized Training
    Army Reserve Conducts Annual Installation Status Report Centralized Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Conducts Annual Installation Status Report Centralized Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ISR
    Army Reserve
    Training
    Installation Management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT