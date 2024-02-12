Army Reserve Conducts Annual Installation Status Report Centralized Training

Col. Martin J. Naranjo, Director of the Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate (ARIMD), briefs over 115 personnel from the U.S. Army Reserve, Deputy Chief of Staff G-9, Installations, and the Army National Guard at the Fiscal Year 2024 Installation Status Report (ISR) Centralized Training from 9-11 January at C.W. Bill Young Armed Forces Reserve Center in Pinellas Park, FL. Hosted by the ARIMD, participants reviewed policy, responsibilities, and guidance, and were provided the necessary tools to effectively utilize all four components of the ISR program.

