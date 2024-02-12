Army Reserve Conducts Annual Installation Status Report Centralized Training

Courtesy Photo | Personnel from the U.S. Army Reserve, Deputy Chief of Staff G-9, Installations, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Personnel from the U.S. Army Reserve, Deputy Chief of Staff G-9, Installations, and the Army National Guard attend a breakout session at the Fiscal Year 2024 Installation Status Report (ISR) Centralized Training from 9-11 January at C.W. Bill Young Armed Forces Reserve Center in Pinellas Park, FL. Hosted by the Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate (ARIMD), participants reviewed policy, responsibilities, and guidance, and were provided the necessary tools to effectively utilize all four components of the ISR program. see less | View Image Page

Over 115 personnel from the U.S. Army Reserve, Deputy Chief of Staff G-9, Installations, and the Army National Guard attended the Fiscal Year 2024 Installation Status Report (ISR) Centralized Training from 9-11 January at C.W. Bill Young Armed Forces Reserve Center in Pinellas Park, FL. Hosted by the Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate (ARIMD), participants reviewed policy, responsibilities, and guidance, and were provided the necessary tools to effectively utilize all four components of the ISR program. The training is conducted annually to develop and sustain mission critical initiatives to support readiness of the Reserve components.



“Three full days of training were conducted at the Army Reserve Medical Command building,” explained Laura Pirtle, who serves as the Army Reserve ISR Program Manager and Chief of the Installation Services and Programs Branch, ARIMD. “General sessions in the drill hall were kicked off with opening remarks by the ARIMD Director, Col. Martin J. Naranjo, and by MAJ Charles J. Dalton, Chief, Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office, 81st Readiness Division (RD), on behalf of Maj. Gen. Robert D. Harter, 81st RD Commander. Attendees then moved to one of the four simultaneous training tracks to focus on a component of the ISR program. Additional breakout sessions were also conducted by different functional service owners and the Army National Guard.”



ISR is the Army’s primary reporting tool for installation management. The program rates installation assets and functions against Army-wide standards developed by Headquarters Department of Army functional proponents in accordance with Army regulations, policy, and guidance. The ISR Program enhances mission readiness by providing critical data that enables leadership to make informed decisions when it comes to the sustainment and improvement of installation facilities, operational capacities, and support services.



“It’s essential that personnel who provide and utilize ISR inputs and outputs understand how important these metrics are to installation management,” shared Pirtle. “The information is used as a decision tool for senior leaders at many echelons. The data assists in building cost requirements, serves as readiness indicators, and helps us modernize Army Reserve facilities.”



The four ISR components are: ISR Infrastructure (ISR-I), ISR Mission Capacity (ISR-MC), ISR Services Performance (ISR-S (Performance)), and ISR Services Cost (ISR-S (Cost)). ISR-I evaluates installation facility condition and functionality. ISR-MC captures capacity and capability impacts on mission and provides leadership with leading indicators of installation preparedness for current and future mission requirements. ISR-S (Performance) assesses installation service quality against established Army standards. ISR-S (Cost) reports the cost of Base Support functions and provides the basis for the development of the Army’s Base Operations Support requirements.



“ISR data is key to prioritizing modernization and sustainment projects,” added Pirtle. “And the ability to utilize good data would not be possible without first investing in our people. That’s why ARIMD annually provides a collaborative learning environment, bringing Soldiers and Civilian employees together face-to-face; so they can receive quality training and have an opportunity to discuss shared goals and challenges. Through their commitment to serving the Army Reserve, our leaders can make the best decisions possible to maintain and enhance our facilities and mission readiness.”