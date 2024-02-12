Tactical Combat Casuality Care

U.S. Army Capt. Michael Cruz and other Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company and Headquarters Support Company, part of the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" participate in a tactical combat causality care class at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 10, 2024. The course trains service members to provide immediate care that can save a casualty's life, such as stopping severe bleeding, sealing an open chest wound and inserting a nasopharyngeal airway, introducing evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing trauma care on the battlefield. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

