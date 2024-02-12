Tactical Combat Casuality Care

U.S. Army Spc. John Morningstar, a medic assigned to Headquarters Support Company, 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls", demonstrates how to insert a nasopharyngeal airway using a medical airway management trainer during a tactical combat causality care class for other Red Bull Soldiers, Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 10, 2024. The Red Bulls are preparing for a deployment to the Middle East later this year. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

