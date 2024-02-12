Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Combat Casuality Care [Image 8 of 10]

    Tactical Combat Casuality Care

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company and Headquarters Support Company, part of the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" participate in a tactical combat causality care class at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 10, 2024. The course trains service members to provide immediate care that can save a casualty's life, such as stopping severe bleeding, sealing an open chest wound and inserting a nasopharyngeal airway, introducing evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing trauma care on the battlefield. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 14:52
    VIRIN: 240210-Z-DY230-1033
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    This work, Tactical Combat Casuality Care [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Bulls
    Medical Training
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment
    Fort Cavazos

