Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman delivers a keynote address on the state of the U.S. Space Force during the Air and Space Forces Association 2024 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8238085
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-LE393-1238
|Resolution:
|5814x3868
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSO Saltzman delivers keynote on state of the Space Force [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT