    CSO Saltzman delivers keynote on state of the Space Force [Image 1 of 6]

    CSO Saltzman delivers keynote on state of the Space Force

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman delivers a keynote address on the state of the U.S. Space Force during the Air and Space Forces Association 2024 Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 11:23
    Photo ID: 8238081
    VIRIN: 240213-F-LE393-1105
    Resolution: 5211x3467
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO Saltzman delivers keynote on state of the Space Force [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSF
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich
    CSOFET
    reoptimization
    AWS24

