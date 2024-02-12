Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Excellence: 2023 Headquarters AFMC Annual Award Winners [Image 2 of 2]

    Celebrating Excellence: 2023 Headquarters AFMC Annual Award Winners

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Brian Dietrick 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, gives closing remarks during the 2023 Headquarters, AFMC Annual Awards Ceremony at the Hope Hotel Feb. 9, 2024. Military and civilian Airmen from HQ AFMC competed in eight categories, and winners go on to compete in the AFMC-wide competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)

    This work, Celebrating Excellence: 2023 Headquarters AFMC Annual Award Winners [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

