Celebrating Excellence: 2023 Headquarters AFMC Annual Award Winners

Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, gives closing remarks during the 2023 Headquarters, AFMC Annual Awards Ceremony at the Hope Hotel Feb. 9, 2024. Military and civilian Airmen from HQ AFMC competed in eight categories, and winners go on to compete in the AFMC-wide competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)

