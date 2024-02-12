Celebrating Excellence: 2023 Headquarters AFMC Annual Award Winners

Photo By Brian Dietrick | Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, gives closing...... read more read more Photo By Brian Dietrick | Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, gives closing remarks during the 2023 Headquarters, AFMC Annual Awards Ceremony at the Hope Hotel Feb. 9, 2024. Military and civilian Airmen from HQ AFMC competed in eight categories, and winners go on to compete in the AFMC-wide competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- In the ever-evolving landscape of aerospace and defense, recognition of excellence is not merely a formality but a testament to dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment.



The Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command Annual Awards ceremony is a beacon of honor, spotlighting individuals and teams whose contributions have propelled the mission forward.



“You are true professionals, doing amazing work supporting our Air force each and every day,” said Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command. “Thank you for everything that you do.”



It’s an honor to present the 2023 Headquarters, AFMC Annual Award Winners:



Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Sean Buchanan, Cyber Technician, AFMC Directorate of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance



Senior Airman Buchanan demonstrated exceptional initiative and efficiency in resolving critical information technology issues across multiple Air Force units, including patching network devices, installing intelligence software, conducting audits, and leading data sanitization efforts.



Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Tierra Mills, Noncommissioned Officer-in-Charge, AFMC Office of the Judge Advocate



Tech. Sgt. Mills provided exceptional leadership while overseeing military justice operations for two divisions and 11 personnel, handling more than 420 cases across eight installations and mentoring more than 50 attorneys and paralegals.



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Joseph McDowell, Security Forces Inspector, AFMC Office of the Inspector General



Master Sgt. McDowell demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing a nearly 300-member operations section responsible for antiterrorism and force protection of numerous controlled areas, ensuring the security of critical assets and personnel valued at more than $22 billion. His proactive approach and teamwork led to significant improvements in the use of force protocols, the revision of AFMC's Readiness Concept of Operations Guide, and numerous successful joint operations.



Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Cody Mahen, Division Integration Officer, AFMC Directorate of Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection, and Nuclear Integration



Capt. Mahan is a highly skilled logistics expert and team leader who managed multiple enterprise readiness programs, partnering with various centers and agencies to support a $12 billion supply chain servicing numerous major commands and the U.S. Space Force. Additional achievements include directing airlift operations for U.S. Central Command, overhauling supply discrepancy programs, and facilitating complex missions with short notice.



Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. James Honeycutt III, Executive Officer, AFMC Directorate of Contracting



Maj. Honeycutt demonstrated exceptional leadership and coordination skills in various roles, including leading training programs, facilitating strategic planning sessions, and overseeing complex procurement processes. He played a crucial role in enhancing procurement capabilities, aligning goals with strategic plans, and streamlining approval processes across multiple organizations, improving efficiency and effectiveness.



Civilian of the Year (CAT I): Cameron Sterrett, Operations Research Analyst, AFMC Directorate of Strategic Plans, Programs, and Analyses



Sterrett played a critical role in various wargames and analysis efforts, capturing key insights and facilitating briefs to senior leadership, as well as evaluating logistics capabilities and advanced technology concepts. His leadership in continuous process improvement studies and initiative to establish a brown bag lunch series for junior analysts and Airmen demonstrate his commitment to enhancing analytical capabilities and fostering professional development within AFMC.



Civilian of the Year (CAT II): Jennifer Hellwig, Special Projects Specialist, Commander's Accelerated Initiatives Office



Hellwig demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication in enhancing mission effectiveness and supporting Airmen's needs across AFMC. Her proactive approach led to policy improvements, streamlined processes, and the successful coordination of major events and initiatives, ultimately benefiting thousands of Airmen and contributing to AFMC's strategic objectives.



Civilian of the Year (CAT III): Sharon Beuscher, Innovation and Future Capabilities Chief, AFMC Directorate of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance



Beuscher demonstrated exceptional leadership in intelligence planning, training, and program management, facilitating AFMC's return to major exercise execution and implementing critical initiatives such as the DAF Acquisition Intelligence Certification and the Acquisition Intelligence Initial Skills course.



The 2023 HQ AFMC Annual Award winners exemplify excellence, embodying the core values of integrity, service, and excellence. Their unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership, and innovative spirit inspire all, reaffirming the command's commitment to excellence and readiness in the pursuit of its mission.