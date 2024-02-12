Celebrating Excellence: 2023 Headquarters AFMC Annual Award Winners

Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, far left, Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Joslin, Command First Sergeant, AFMC, far right, pose for a group photo with the 2023 Headquarters, AFMC Annual Award winners during a ceremony at the Hope Hotel Feb. 9. Military and civilian Airmen from HQ AFMC competed in eight categories, and winners go on to compete in the AFMC-wide competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)

