Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, far left, Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Joslin, Command First Sergeant, AFMC, far right, pose for a group photo with the 2023 Headquarters, AFMC Annual Award winners during a ceremony at the Hope Hotel Feb. 9. Military and civilian Airmen from HQ AFMC competed in eight categories, and winners go on to compete in the AFMC-wide competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 09:46
|Photo ID:
|8237843
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-VJ282-7438
|Resolution:
|5985x3945
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Excellence: 2023 Headquarters AFMC Annual Award Winners [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Celebrating Excellence: 2023 Headquarters AFMC Annual Award Winners
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT