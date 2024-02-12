Team Mildenhall honors Harriet Tubman with Run to Freedom event

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keana Haynes, 100th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of finance, explains the importance of the Run to Freedom event to participants at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 9, 2024. The event was designed to honor Harriet Tubman by challenging members of Team Mildenhall to collectively run or walk up to 90 miles, which is the distance Tubman traveled north to reach Pennsylvania and freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

