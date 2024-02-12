Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall honors Harriet Tubman with Run to Freedom event [Image 3 of 7]

    Team Mildenhall honors Harriet Tubman with Run to Freedom event

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keana Haynes, 100th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of finance, explains the importance of the Run to Freedom event to participants at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 9, 2024. The event was designed to honor Harriet Tubman by challenging members of Team Mildenhall to collectively run or walk up to 90 miles, which is the distance Tubman traveled north to reach Pennsylvania and freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    This work, Team Mildenhall honors Harriet Tubman with Run to Freedom event [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    Black History Month
    Harriet Tubman
    Run to Freedom

