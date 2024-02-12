Team Mildenhall honors Harriet Tubman with Run to Freedom event

A U.S. Airman with the 100th Civil Engineering Squadron runs during the Run to Freedom event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 9, 2024. Team Mildenhall members ran and walked through rain, sunshine and wind to pay homage to the journey that Harriet Tubman took to reach freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

