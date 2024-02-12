A U.S. Airman with the 100th Civil Engineering Squadron runs through a puddle during the Run to Freedom event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 9, 2024. Team Mildenhall members ran and walked through rain, sunshine and wind to pay homage to the journey that Harriet Tubman took to reach freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
This work, Team Mildenhall honors Harriet Tubman with Run to Freedom event [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
