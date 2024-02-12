Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics tours Okinawa barracks, ensures housing compliance

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Edward D. Banta, left, the Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics, and Gunnery Sgt. Lacey A. Ambrosino, right, the assistant operations chief with Provost Marshal's Office, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, inspect a bathroom during a command inspection on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 13, 2024. Marine Corps Installations Command conducted immediate inspections of all barracks to ensure compliance with housing standards, assigning designated personnel for completion by March 15. Installations commanders will use MARADMIN 289/23 Unaccompanied Housing Guarantees and Responsibilities and DoD Manual 4165.63-M DoD Housing Management Manual, to ensure proper living arrangements for service members. Banta is a native of California, and Ambrosino is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan A. Beauchamp)

