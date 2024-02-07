Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics tours Okinawa barracks, ensures housing compliance [Image 3 of 7]

    Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics tours Okinawa barracks, ensures housing compliance

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Lacey A. Ambrosino, left, the assistant operations chief with Provost Marshal's Office, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Lt. Gen. Edward D. Banta, right, the Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics, speak with each other about barracks regulations during a command inspection on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 13, 2024. Marine Corps Installations Command conducted immediate inspections of all barracks to ensure compliance with housing standards, assigning designated personnel for completion by March 15. Installations commanders will use MARADMIN 289/23 Unaccompanied Housing Guarantees and Responsibilities and DoD Manual 4165.63-M DoD Housing Management Manual, to ensure proper living arrangements for service members. Ambrosino is a native of North Carolina, and Banta is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan A. Beauchamp)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 02:19
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics tours Okinawa barracks, ensures housing compliance [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inspection
    Okinawa
    USMC
    Housing
    Barracks
    Compliance

