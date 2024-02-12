Sasebo Foundation Day Parade

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), stands to be recognized while on stage with Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima, leaders from Japan Self Defense Forces, Sasebo Chamber of Commerce, and other civic leaders at Kameyama Hachimangu Shrine in Sasebo, Japan during the Sasebo City Foundation Day celebration Feb.11, 2024. National Foundation Day is an annual public holiday in Japan on February 11, celebrating the foundation of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

